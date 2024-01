US housing starts

Prior month housing starts 1.426m

Housing starts November 1.560m

Building permits 1.495 million versus 1.480 million expected

Housing starts m/m -4.3% versus +14.8% last month

Building permits m/m +1.9% versus -2.5% last month

Starts jumped for the past several months but cooled in December. If rates continue to fall, the US could see years of strong housing starts.