US goods and services trade deficit

Prior month -$64.3 billion revised to $-64.5 billion

International trade deficit $-63.2 billion versus $65.0 billion estimate

Good trade balance -$89.4BB vs -$90.27

November exports totaled $253.7 billion, a decrease of $4.8 billion from October.

November imports were $316.9 billion, down $6.1 billion from October.

The goods and services deficit in November decreased due to a $0.6 billion reduction in the goods deficit (to $89.4 billion) and a $0.7 billion increase in the services surplus (to $26.2 billion).

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit has decreased by $161.8 billion, or 18.4%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Over the same period, exports increased by $28.8 billion (1.0%) and imports decreased by $133.0 billion (3.6%).