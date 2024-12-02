Prior was 46.5

Prices Paid 50.3 vs 54.8 prior

New Orders 50.4 vs 47.1 prior -- returned to expansion

Production 46.8 vs 46.2 prior

Employment 48.1 vs 44.4 prior

Supplier Deliveries 48.7 vs 52.0 prior

Inventories 48.1 vs 42.6 prior

Backlog of Orders 41.8 vs 42.3 prior

New Export Orders 48.7 vs 45.5 prior

Imports 47.6 vs 48.3 prior

Customers' Inventories 48.4 vs 46.8 prior

The US dollar has ticked up to the best levels of the day in the aftermath of the report.

Comments in the report: