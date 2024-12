Prior revised to -14.8% m/m

Sales at 0.664m vs 0.660m expected

Supply at 8.9 months vs 9.2 months prior

Median price $402,600 vs $429,600 prior

Median price -6.3% y/y

With 30-year fixed rates back up above 7%, it's looking like 2025 will be a tough year in the housing market. This number is largely in line with expectations.