Prior was 93.7

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by eight points in November to 101.7, after 34 months of remaining below the 50-year average of 98. This is the highest reading since June 2021. Of the 10 Optimism Index components, nine increased, none decreased, and one was unchanged. Following last month’s record high of 110, the Uncertainty Index declined 12 points in November to 98.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg: “The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small business owners. Main Street also became more certain about future business conditions following the election, breaking a nearly three-year streak of record high uncertainty. Owners are particularly hopeful for tax and regulation policies that favor strong economic growth as well as relief from inflationary pressures. In addition, small business owners are eager to expand their operations.”

This is a huge jump and just another sign that the US economy is picking up steam. The inflation risk and Fed's policy will be the main focus in 2025.