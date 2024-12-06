nonfarm payrolls

Prior was +12K

Two-month net revision: +56K vs -112K

Unemployment rate: 4.2% vs 4.2% expected (though some wires had the consensus at 4.1%)

Unrounded unemployment rate: 4.2457% vs 4.145% prior

Participation rate: 62.5% vs 62.6% prior

Private payrolls +194K vs +200K expected

Prior private payrolls +36K (revised from +12K)

U6 underemployment rate: 7.8% vs 7.7% prior

Average hourly earnings: +0.4% vs +0.3% expected

Prior avg hourly earnings: +0.4%

Average hourly earnings y/y: 4.0% vs 4.0% prior

Average weekly hours: 34.3 vs 34.3 prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls: +22K vs -46K prior

Government jobs: +33K vs +40K prior

Full time: -355K vs -164K prior

Part time: +23K vs -227K prior

Household survey -355K

The odds of a rate cut in December rose to 87% from 70% on the jobs data. In turn, the US dollar has dipped lower across the board.

The rise in unemployment is the real story here as some spots had the consensus at 4.1% and looking at the unrounded figure, it wasn't close. Moreover, there was a 0.1 pp decline in the participation rate, which would have lowered unemployment, all else equal. If you factor that in, this looks more like 4.3%.

The euro traded to a three-week high of 1.0626 after the data while USD/JPY fell about 40 pips to 150.10.