Prior was +4.1%

PCE core MoM +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Prior MoM +0.4%

Headline PCE +5.7% vs +5.0% prior

Deflator MoM +0.6% vs +0.6% prior

Inflation continued to accelerate in November. Headline pricing will get a reprieve in December from lower energy costs but that might only be temporary.

Consumer spending and income for November:

Personal income +0.4% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.5%

Personal spending +0.6% vs +0.6% expected. Prior month +%

Real personal spending 0.0% vs +0.7% prior

These numbers are generally in-line with expectations but there are signs here that the consumer is having a hard time keeping up with inflation.