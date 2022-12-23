- Prior was +5.0%
- PCE core MoM +0.2% vs +0.2% expected
- Prior MoM +0.2%
- Headline PCE +5.5% vs +6.0% prior (revised to 6.1%)
- Deflator MoM +0.1% vs +0.3% prior
Consumer spending and income for November:
- Personal income +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.7%
- Personal spending +0.1% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.8% (revised to +0.9%)
- Real personal spending +0.0% vs +0.5% prior
The will see this data as showing that inflation is on the right track, though they will continue to watch the wage data closely.