Prior was +5.0%

PCE core MoM +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Prior MoM +0.2%

Headline PCE +5.5% vs +6.0% prior (revised to 6.1%)

Deflator MoM +0.1% vs +0.3% prior

Consumer spending and income for November:

Personal income +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.7%

Personal spending +0.1% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.8% (revised to +0.9%)

Real personal spending +0.0% vs +0.5% prior

The will see this data as showing that inflation is on the right track, though they will continue to watch the wage data closely.