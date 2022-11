Prior was -8.7

New orders -16.2 versus -15.6 prior

Employment +7.1 versus +28.5 prior

Avg workweek +1.4 vs +10.8 prior

Capex +6.4 vs +4.4 prior

Prices paid +35.3 versus +36.3 prior

Future activity -7.1 vs -14.9 prior

Delivery times -8.8 vs -12.6 prior

The trend in this index is clear and surveys like this are forward-looking indicators. Everything points to a much-leaner year in manufacturing in 2023 but the question is: Will the service sector and economy follow?