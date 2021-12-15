Prior was +1.7% (revised to +1.8%)

Ex autos +0.3% vs +0.9% expected

Prior ex autos +1.7% (revised to +1.8%)

Ex autos and gas +0.2% vs +0.9% expected

Control group -0.1% vs +0.7% expected

Prior control group +1.6% (revised to +1.8%)

This is a disappointing reading but there are minor revisions higher to the October numbers. At most, you might see a minor adjustment in the Fed's language about the consumer but if they believed the consumer was strong before, I don't think that will change. If you take the past few months together, it's a great trend. The next question is what happens in the upcoming virus wave.