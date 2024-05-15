Prior -14.3

Details:

Empire Manufacturing -15.6 versus -14.3 last month

New orders -16.5 versus -16.2 last month

Prices paid 28.3 versus 33.7 last month. Better

Prices received 14.1 versus 16.9 last month. Better

Number of employees -6.4 versus -5.1 last month

Average work week -5.8 versus -10.6 last month

Shipments -1.2 versus -14.4 last month

Unfilled orders -8.1 versus -10.1 last month

Delivery times -9.1 versus -7.9 last month

Expectations 6-month forward is showing:

general business conditions 14.5 versus 16.7 last month.

New orders 17.7 versus 17.9 last month.

Prices paid 41.4 versus 40.4 last month.

Prices received 24.2 versus 29.2 last month.

Number of employees 6.3 versus 4.5 last month.

Average employee work week 0.0 versus -4.5 last month

Capital expenditures 2.0 versus 6.7 last month.

Technology spending 5.1 versus 2.2 last month

New orders 17.7 versus 17.9 last month.

Shipments 12.6 versus 2.1 last month.

Unfilled orders -2.0 versus 0.0 last month.

Delivery time 4.0 versus -3.4 last month

inventories -11.1 versus -11.2 last month

Overall, the data released today was on the tame side relatives expectations (CPI inflation still has to come down more with 0.1% to 0.2% type MoM numbers), but the NASDAQ and S&P index are both trading at what would be record closing levels today.

Yields are lower as well with the 2-year now approaching -10 basis points on day at 4.721%. The low rate 4.711% which is the lowest levels since April 5. The low yield level for the 2-year in 2024 was at 4.121% back on January 12. The high was at 5.046%.