- Empire Manufacturing -15.6 versus -14.3 last month
- New orders -16.5 versus -16.2 last month
- Prices paid 28.3 versus 33.7 last month. Better
- Prices received 14.1 versus 16.9 last month. Better
- Number of employees -6.4 versus -5.1 last month
- Average work week -5.8 versus -10.6 last month
- Shipments -1.2 versus -14.4 last month
- Unfilled orders -8.1 versus -10.1 last month
- Delivery times -9.1 versus -7.9 last month
Expectations 6-month forward is showing:
- general business conditions 14.5 versus 16.7 last month.
- New orders 17.7 versus 17.9 last month.
- Prices paid 41.4 versus 40.4 last month.
- Prices received 24.2 versus 29.2 last month.
- Number of employees 6.3 versus 4.5 last month.
- Average employee work week 0.0 versus -4.5 last month
- Capital expenditures 2.0 versus 6.7 last month.
- Technology spending 5.1 versus 2.2 last month
- Shipments 12.6 versus 2.1 last month.
- Unfilled orders -2.0 versus 0.0 last month.
- Delivery time 4.0 versus -3.4 last month
- inventories -11.1 versus -11.2 last month
Overall, the data released today was on the tame side relatives expectations (CPI inflation still has to come down more with 0.1% to 0.2% type MoM numbers), but the NASDAQ and S&P index are both trading at what would be record closing levels today.
Yields are lower as well with the 2-year now approaching -10 basis points on day at 4.721%. The low rate 4.711% which is the lowest levels since April 5. The low yield level for the 2-year in 2024 was at 4.121% back on January 12. The high was at 5.046%.