Prior was +143

Annual pay growth for job-stayers 4.6% vs 4.7% prior

Job-changers' pay gains 6.2% vs 6.6% prior

Services +211K vs +101K prior

Goods +22K vs +42K prior

USD/JPY was trading at 153.00 ahead of this report and jumped 38 pips afterwards.

“Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient.”

The strength in the report was broad based led by education/health services with the lone exception a 19K decline in manufacturing jobs.