- Prior was +143
- Annual pay growth for job-stayers 4.6% vs 4.7% prior
- Job-changers' pay gains 6.2% vs 6.6% prior
- Services +211K vs +101K prior
- Goods +22K vs +42K prior
USD/JPY was trading at 153.00 ahead of this report and jumped 38 pips afterwards.
“Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient.”
The strength in the report was broad based led by education/health services with the lone exception a 19K decline in manufacturing jobs.