US CaseShiller housing index y/y

Prior was +3.9%

20-city m/m index +0.6% vs +0.6% expected (prior +0.7%)

FHFA data:

Prices y/y +6.3% vs +6.1% prior

Prices m/m +0.3% vs +0.6% prior

The fall in US interest rates will provide a boost to the US housing market in the months ahead.