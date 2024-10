Prior 72.82k

US-based employers announced 55,597 job cuts in October and that is a near 24% decrease from the number of layoffs announced in September. That said, it is up almost 51% compared to the October of 2023. From last month's report, we already saw the number of layoffs year-to-date in 2024 surpassing the entire total for 2023. So, this continues with that trend and suggests softening in the labour market this year.