- Prior was +2.7%
- Core m/m +0.3% vs +0.3% exp
- Unrounded core PCE was +0.2727% m/m
- Core PCE +2.8% y/y vs +2.8% expected
- Headline inflation PCE +2.3% y/y vs +2.3% expected (Prior +2.1%)
- Deflator +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% expected
- Unrounded +0.238% m/m
Consumer spending and income for October:
- Personal income +0.6% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2%
- Personal spending +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.6%
- Real personal spending +0.1% vs +0.5% prior
- Savings rate 4.4%
This report is very much in line with expectations, I don't see much scope for market moves on the headlines. Fed pricing for a Dec cut remains at 65%.