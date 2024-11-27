US Core PCE YoY

Prior was +2.7%

Core m/m +0.3% vs +0.3% exp

Unrounded core PCE was +0.2727% m/m

Core PCE +2.8% y/y vs +2.8% expected

Headline inflation PCE +2.3% y/y vs +2.3% expected (Prior +2.1%)

Deflator +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Unrounded +0.238% m/m

Consumer spending and income for October:

Personal income +0.6% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2%

Personal spending +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.6%

Real personal spending +0.1% vs +0.5% prior

Savings rate 4.4%

This report is very much in line with expectations, I don't see much scope for market moves on the headlines. Fed pricing for a Dec cut remains at 65%.