Prior month -0.7%

Durable goods orders MoM 0.2% vs 0.5% expected

Ex transportation MoM 0.1% vs 0.2% expected

Prior month ex transportation 0.5%

Non-Defense cap ex air MoM -0.2% vs 0.1% expected

Prior month non-defence cap ex air 0.7%

Durable goods ex defense MoM 0.4% vs -1.1% prior

This isn't a market mover as it's a very volatile data series with frequent revisions.