ISM services report

Best since Sept 2023

Prior was 54.9

Business activity index 57.2 vs 59.9 prior

Employment 53.0 vs 48.1 prior

New orders 57.4 vs 59.4 prior

Prices paid 58.1 vs 59.4 prior

Supplier deliveries 56.4 vs 52.1 prior

Inventories 57.2 vs 58.1 prior

Backlog of orders 47.7 vs 48.3 prior

New export orders 51.7 vs 56.7 prior

Imports 50.2 vs 52.7 prior

Inventory sentiment 53.0 vs 54.0 prior

Full report

This is a goldilocks number with prices paid improving (though still well-above 50). Fed pricing for this week is still showing a done deal but December is at 80% and the odds of three cuts by the end of January are down to 29%.

Comments in the report: