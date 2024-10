Prior was 41

Current sales 47 vs 45 prior

Prospective sales 29 vs 27 prior

Home sales over the next six months 57 vs 53 prior

I'm surprised at the improvement given rising yields and mortgage rates but this is another sign of the strength of the US economy and an impressive one. US 30-year yields are up 40 bps from the September low and that's working its way into fixed rates.