Prior was +254K

Two-month net revision:

Unemployment rate: 4.1% vs 4.1% prior

Unrounded unemployment rate: 4.145% vs 4.0510% prior

Participation rate: 62.6% vs 62.7% prior

Private payrolls +12K vs +223K prior

Prior private payrolls +223K revised to +223K

U6 underemployment rate: 7.7% vs 7.7% prior (unchanged)

Average hourly earnings: +0.4% vs +0.4% prior

Prior avg hourly earnings: +0.5% (unrevised)

Average hourly earnings y/y: 4.0% vs 4.0% prior

Average weekly hours: 34.3 vs 34.3 prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls: -46K vs -7K prior

Government jobs: +40K vs +31K prior

Full time: -164K vs +631K prior

Part time: -227K vs -201K prior

Overall payroll growth slowed sharply to just +12K in October with manufacturing employment down -46K largely due to strike activity. The BLS said it wasn't able to quantify the effects of the hurricane but the market is likely to be forgiving due to those impacts.

In any case, this is certainly the final green light for the Fed to cut rates next week.