US PPI

Prior was +1.8%

PPI ex food and energy 3.1% y/y vs +3.0% expected (+1.8% prior)

PPI ex food and energy +0.3% m/m vs +0.3% expected (+0.3% prior)

Ex food, energy and trade 3.5% y/y vs +3.2% prior (revised to +3.3%)

USD/JPY was trading at 155.78 ahead of the data and has ticked higher afterwards.