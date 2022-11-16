Retail sales
Retail sales rises the most since January 2022

The retail sales are impressive with the current month higher than expectations and revisions in the Ex auto and gas and the control group also higher. The number is positive on a inflation adjusted basis as well

This report will keep the Fed on target for more hikes as they continue their playbook to more restrictive policy. Stocks are fairly steady with the Down -26 points, the Nasdaq down -22 and the S&P down -6 points.

The USD is higher. The 2 year yield is trading at 4.40% which is near the high for the day. The low for the day was at 4.32%.