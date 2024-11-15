Retail sales control group

Prior control group was +0.7% (revised to +1.2%)

Headline retail sales +0.4% versus +0.3% expected

Prior m/m sales +0.1% (revised to +0.8%)

Retail sales $718.9 billion versus $714.4 billion prior

Retail sales y/y +2.8% versus +1.7% prior

Ex autos +0.1% versus +0.3% expected

Prior ex autos +0.5% prior (revised to +1.0%)

Ex autos and gas +0.1% versus +0.7% prior

The US consumer has held up well all year and this report is stronger than it looks due to the upwards revisions to the prior readings. The numbers continue to suggest consumer spending remains resilient heading into the holiday season, despite high interest rates.

The control group numbers that feed into GDP calculations point to steady consumer demand in Q4. Food services growth indicates consumers continue spending on services, which is particularly sensitive.