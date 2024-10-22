Services index +3 vs -1 last month

Manufacturing shipments -8 vs -18 last month

Other details:

Employment -17 vs -22 last month

Wages 16 vs 15 last month

Prices paid 2.70 vs 3.36 last month

Prices received 1.71 vs 1.57 last month

New orders -17 vs -23 last month

Backlog of orders -14 vs -16 last month

Capacity utilization -11 vs -20 last month

Capital expenditures -23 vs -13 last month

Services expenditure -22 vs -17 last month

Finished goods inventories 17 vs 20 last month

Raw materials inventory 12 vs 12 last month

Equipment and software spending -21 vs -13 last month

The numbers improved but that comes after a particularly bad string of data.