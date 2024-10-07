The reports of an 'imminent' attack from Israel on Iran have been doing the rounds for days now but they're coming even faster today. That could be because it's Monday and everyone is back watching or it could be enough smoke to signal fire. Today is also the one-year anniversary of the Oct 7 music festival slaughter.

Kann News, which is Israel's public radio English language news reports that the US administration offered Israel: a "compensation-temptation package" if they refrain from attacking certain targets in Iran.

"During the negotiations, American officials have offered Israel extensive diplomatic support and additional military assistance if it refrains from attacking certain targets," the report said.

An Israeli source responded: We consider the United States as our ally and are always ready to listen.

There is a growing body of evidence showing that the US doesn't want Israel to attack Iran's energy, or at least its exports. A report today also said that Israel doesn't have the capabilities to hit Iran's nuclear facilities and would need direct American participation for that's the case.

Then again, it's probably best to believe nothing in war.

WTI crude oil was last up $1.20 to $75.54.