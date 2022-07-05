Plenty of remarks about the place out of the US.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui:
- G20 countries should hold Russia accountable and insist that it support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes
- food and energy security will figure very prominently in G20 discussions
- expects Blinken will raise energy security in main G20 session and in bilateral meetings
State department spokesperson Ned Price:
- the time now is not right for Blinken to meet with Russian foreign minister Lavrov
- US would like to see Russia be serious about diplomacy but has not seen that yet