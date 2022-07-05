Plenty of remarks about the place out of the US.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui:

G20 countries should hold Russia accountable and insist that it support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes

food and energy security will figure very prominently in G20 discussions

expects Blinken will raise energy security in main G20 session and in bilateral meetings

State department spokesperson Ned Price:

the time now is not right for Blinken to meet with Russian foreign minister Lavrov

US would like to see Russia be serious about diplomacy but has not seen that yet