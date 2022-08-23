Washington Post with today's episode of the long-running soap opera that is the negotiations to get agreement between the world and Iran on reviving the nuclear deal.

U.S. officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal by Wednesday, after which another round of negotiations in Vienna to finalize the details of a potential deal will likely be needed.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

This bit:

to finalize the details of a potential deal

is the comic relief section. C'mon now, we're not close to that.

---