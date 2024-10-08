US officials fear that Israel will implement its response to Iran when Israel defense minister Gallant is on his visit to Washington.
- Do not believe that Israel has made a final decision on the details of the response to Iran
- Discussions with Tel Aviv included US providing intelligence support or even launching airstrikes
- Despite its intention to support Israels right to defend itself, has not decided on any action
- WH says they continue to have discussions with Israel on its response to the Iranian attack
All indications are "it is coming".