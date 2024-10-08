US officials fear that Israel will implement its response to Iran when Israel defense minister Gallant is on his visit to Washington.

Do not believe that Israel has made a final decision on the details of the response to Iran

Discussions with Tel Aviv included US providing intelligence support or even launching airstrikes

Despite its intention to support Israels right to defend itself, has not decided on any action

WH says they continue to have discussions with Israel on its response to the Iranian attack

All indications are "it is coming".