The sources said that the FDIC, the Treasury Department, and the Fed are among those involved in coordinating urgent talks to put together a lifeline for First Republic Bank. Adding that the government's involvement is at least now helping to bring more parties to the negotiating table.

For some context, the First Republic's efforts to secure a deal haven't been successful and given their current predicament and portfolio holdings, the odds were low on that front.

It still remains to be seen if this would be enough to convince any banks or private equity firms to step up their interest. Otherwise, a regulatory takeover may be beckoning for First Republic.