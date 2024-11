Exxon Mobil Corp's Upstream President Liam Mallon said at a conference in London that the Trump's "drill, baby, drill" will be unlikely under Trump because "the vast majority, if not everybody, is primarily focused on the economics of what they are doing".

The US is pumping more than 13 million barrels of crude a day, exceeding every other nation and up almost 45% in the past decade.

