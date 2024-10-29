Capital Economics argues:
- “The outcome of the U.S. election won’t have a sizeable impact on most commodity prices over the next few months,”
- “Instead, differences between the candidates’ views on vehicle emissions, [liquified-natural-gas] exports and foreign-policy stance on Iran could affect oil and [natural-]gas prices over the next five years.”
- US oil and gas production climbed to record highs under President Joe Biden ... Harris has not outlined any plans to regulate the sector more than Biden
- While perceptions are that Trump will try to remove subsidies for electric vehicles or weaken vehicle-emission standards, and thus lead to higher U.S. oil demand ... Trump’s friendship with Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk suggests that the “status quo may be maintained and that the U.S. vehicle fleet will steadily become more fuel efficient as electric- and hybrid-vehicles sales rise”