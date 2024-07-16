CEO of the American Petroleum Institute spoke with Dow Jones/Market Watch, said the oil industry was very much in favour of Trump's first term agenda

included "a real focus on increased American development of our resources, and I think the opposite has been true of the Biden administration"

But tariff proposals for Trump's second term are worrisome:

"We want to make sure that our products can get to overseas markets without potential tariffs, and, if you put tariffs in place in the United States, it's inevitable that there's going to be a trade war throughout the rest of the world"

