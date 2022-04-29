There are a trio of economic releases due at the bottom of the hour.

The headliner is the US PCE report for March. The core measure of Fed's preferred inflation indicator is expected to show prices up 5.3%, a slight slowdown from 5.4% in February. A surprise to the upside or big jump in the headline index from 6.4% could send the bond market reeling and offer a reminder that even with yesterday's negative GDP number, the Fed will have to stay hawkish. Alternatively, any flattening in pricing could prompt dollar selling and a risk-on mood, particularly in commodity FX.

In that report we also get data on personal income and spending with both of those potentially moving the market.

A separate US report for Q1 will be the employment cost index. The consensus is a 1.1% q/q rise in costs, up from 1.0% in Q4. I doubt this one will move the market but any there's sensitivity to any inflation.

Across the border, we'll also get Canadian February GDP. The consensus is a very healthy +0.8% m/m despite widespread lockdowns in the month.

Later we get the final April US UMich consumer sentiment report and the Dallas Fed PCE inflation breakdown.