Bank of Montreal found support for a Federal Reserve rate cut cycle pause in the PCE data released on Friday last week.

ICYMI, data and analysis links in here:

BOM, meanwhile:

On the inflation front Core-PCE came in ... 0.115% unrounded, and the lowest since May

the second lowest monthly gain over the last year

Overall, it was a round of data that was consistent with the more benign inflation profile that appears to be emerging in Q4.

However, core inflation didn't print low enough to prevent a January Fed pause.

(bolding is mine)