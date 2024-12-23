Bank of Montreal found support for a Federal Reserve rate cut cycle pause in the PCE data released on Friday last week.
ICYMI, data and analysis links in here:
BOM, meanwhile:
- On the inflation front Core-PCE came in ... 0.115% unrounded, and the lowest since May
- the second lowest monthly gain over the last year
- Overall, it was a round of data that was consistent with the more benign inflation profile that appears to be emerging in Q4.
- However, core inflation didn't print low enough to prevent a January Fed pause.
