Today's data, may help the Fed with their decision next week (and going forward), as the "favored measure of inflation" (the core PCE) will be released at 8:30 AM ET.

A review of the economic data to be released today, will be highlighted by that PCE data (and Personal income and spending) along with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment (final) at 10 AM ET. I have been hearing how the core PCE will be 0.18% but the Reuters estimate has it at 0.1%. Be aware.