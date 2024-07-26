Today's data, may help the Fed with their decision next week (and going forward), as the "favored measure of inflation" (the core PCE) will be released at 8:30 AM ET.
A review of the economic data to be released today, will be highlighted by that PCE data (and Personal income and spending) along with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment (final) at 10 AM ET. I have been hearing how the core PCE will be 0.18% but the Reuters estimate has it at 0.1%. Be aware.
- PCE price index MoM: Forecast 0.1% versus 0.0% last month. YoY estimate 2.5% versus 2.6% last month.
- Core PCE Price Index m/m: Forecast 0.2% versus 0.1% last month. Estimate 2.5% versus 2.6% last month
- Personal Income m/m: Estimate 0.4% versus 0.5% last month
- Personal Spending m/m: Estimate 0.3% versus 0.2% last month
- Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment: Estimate 66.0 versus 68.2 last month and 66.0 preliminary
- Revised current conditions: Preliminary 64.1. Last month 65.9
- Revised expectations: Preliminary 67.2. Last month 69.6
- 1-year inflation expectations. Preliminary 2.9% versus 3.0% last month
- 5-year inflation expectations. Preliminary 2.9% versus 3.0% last month