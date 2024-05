US pending home sales

Prior month +3.4%

Pending home sales month on month change -7.7% versus -0.6% expected

Pending home sales index 72.3 vs 78.2 last month

Pending home sales -7.4% y/y vs +0.1% y/y prior

This is the largest drop in three years and shows that higher rates are biting. Rates rose from 6.9% at the end of March and rose to 7.7% by the end of the month. All regions show sharp declines, led by the south and midwest.