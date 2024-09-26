- Prior month -5.5%
- Pending home sales for August 0.6% versus 1.0% expected
- Index comes in at 70.6 versus 70.2 last month
- Month over month, contract signings rose in the Midwest, South and West but dropped in the Northeast.
- Compared to one year ago, pending home sales decreased in the Northeast, Midwest and South but increased in the West.
Details:
- The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) increased to 70.6 in August, down 3.0% year-over-year.
- The Northeast PHSI dropped -4.6% to 61.6 in August, down 2.2% year-over-year.
- The Midwest index rose +3.2% to 70.0 but declined 3.6% from last year.
- The South PHSI increased +0.1% to 83.6, down 5.3% year-over-year.
- The West index grew +3.2% to 58.0, up 2.7% year-over-year.
- Housing affordability has improved due to falling mortgage rates, expected to continue as long-term mortgage rates approach 6%.
- Mortgage savings on a $300,000 loan could be around $300 per month compared to a few months ago.
NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said:
“A slight upward turn reflects a modest improvement in housing affordability, primarily because mortgage rates descended to 6.5% in August. However, contract signings remain near cyclical lows even as home prices keep marching to new record highs.”
The mortgage rates are now down near 6.10%. That is down from 7.8% at its peak in the 4Q of 2023.