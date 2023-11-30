Pending home sales reaches its lowest level on record (2001)

Prior month +1.1% (they were expecting -1.8%) revised to 1.0%

Pending home sales -1.5% versus -2.0% expected

Pending home index 71.4 versus 72.5 last month (revised from 72.6). This is the lowest level on record (since 2001).

Looking at the different regions:

Northeast +2.7%

Midwest -0.4%

South -1.9%

West -6.0%

Existing home sales last week came in at 3.79M annualized sales pace versus 3.90M estimate and 3.95M last month.

New home sales this week came in much weaker than expected at 679K vs 724K expected and 719K last month.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist said:

"During October, mortgage rates were at their highest, and contract signings for existing homes were at their lowest in more than 20 years. Recent weeks' successive declines in mortgage rates will help qualify more home buyers, but limited housing inventory is significantly preventing housing demand from fully being satisfied. Multiple offers, of course, yield only one winner, with the rest left to continue their search."

Yun added:

"Home sales are rising in places where more inventory is available. Sales for properties priced above $750,000 were higher than a year ago, because there is more inventory at this price point than what we saw last October. Additionally, newly built home sales are up 4.5% year-to-date due to homebuilders' ability to create more inventory.1 It is vital that we continue to focus on boosting housing supply by all means in all corners of the country over the coming months."

The NAR last month came out with expectations for 2024.