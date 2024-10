Prior month +0.6%

Pending home sales 7.4% versus 1.0% expected

Home sales index 75.8 versus 70.6 last month

Sales up 2.6% year on year

Regionally:

Northeast +6.5%

West +9.8%

Midwest 7.1%

sound 6.7%

Of note is that mortgage rates have soared since the lows in September which were near 6.1%. The 30 year fixed mortgage is now up at 7.08%. This data is for the month of September so there might be a fall off next month.