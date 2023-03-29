Federal Reserve officials have been awfully quiet this week and I'm starting to think that's not an accident. Normally in the post-FOMC week, they all come out and offer up subtlety different takes on the same line of thought.

This week though, it's been awfully quiet. Naturally Bullard made an appearance but even he was less-candid than usual. Today we get another day of testimony from the Fed's Barr but that will be limited to the SVB fallout.

It's no better for economic data today with the lowly February pending home sales as the only report at 10 am ET. We also get weekly oil inventories after a tight API report late yesterday.

Canadian dollar traders might get a bit to chew on yesterday with a speech from the BOC's Gravelle (shown above) at 1230 pm ET. The topic is market liquidity measures taken during covid-19 though so the comments on monetary policy might be limited.