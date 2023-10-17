The United States plans to update rules related to semiconductors and chipmaking equipment exports, with updates expected to occur at least annually, according to the Commerce Secretary. These updates will affect exports of chips to foreign units of companies headquartered in China, Macau, and other countries. However, most chips used for consumer applications like gaming, smartphones, or laptops can proceed without licensing. The new rule also expands license requirements for advanced chip exports to over 40 countries and for chipmaking equipment to 21 countries, excluding China. Notably, exports of NVIDIA's A800 and H800 chips to China will be restricted under these updated export control rules.

Nvidia shares are trading down $-18.45 or -4.0%

Other chipmakers are showing:

AMD down -2%

Micron down -0.7%

Intel down -0.96%

Broadcom down -1.74%

Qualcomm down -1.37%

The NASDAQ index is implying a decline of -123 points.