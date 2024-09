Earlier today, the European surveys from S&P Global missed the mark, briefly weighing on the euro and pound. Those have since rebounded as the risk mood improves.

Up next is the US version.

The services PMI has been flying high lately and rise to a two-year high. This month, the consensus is for a slight dip to 55.2 from 55.7.

Manufacturing hasn't been nearly as strong, but is expected at 48.5 from 47.9.

The numbers are due out at 9:45 am ET.