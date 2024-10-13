This type of violence has become normalized in this election campaign.

First, Trump was shot at, and injured, in the first assassination attempt. Thankfully his injury was minor. but if you've seen the reconstructions it was very close to being much, much worse.

Second, the Secret Service foiled a shooter near Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Third, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson joked, yes, joked, about assassinating US Vice President Harris in an interview last week.

And now, this:

A man was arrested outside of a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Southern California, and multiple guns were illegally in his possession, according to authorities. Riverside Co. Sheriff says deputies ‘probably’ prevented third assassination attempt on Trump.