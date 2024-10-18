US website politico with the news:

big Jack Smith document dump coming Friday

before the election Trump had asked the judge in the case to delay the release of the special counsel's evidence until after the election

Pertinent details:

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has agreed to release a dossier of evidence amassed by special counsel Jack Smith, ruling Thursday that the high public interest in the document outweighs Trump’s demand that she keep it hidden until after the election.

Chutkan rejected Trump’s argument that releasing the potentially explosive material constitutes election interference.

she said, suppressing the evidence would be the actual political meddling

She said she plans to release the filing at an unspecified time on Friday

I don't know if there other legal avenues for Trump to block the release. I spend my days on here, and my nights clicking buttons on NinjaTrader. So, any legal questions you have, not my department sorry.

