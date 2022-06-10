Its a live broadcast reporting on some of the findings of the committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6 2021.

While its politics, its difficult to imagine this doesn't infect markets at some stage.

And, of course, there are implications for the 2024 presidential poll. Previous President Trump is being blamed for leading the insurrection and attempted coup.

Republican Vice Chair of the Committee Cheney:

"On this point, there is no room for debate: Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them."

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

Its ongoing. I'll await some sort of summary from the Politics folks and post it up separately.