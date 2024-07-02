First, the non-political bit:
A big question for markets right now. If Biden stays on it seems to gift the Presidency to Trump. Most market analysts expect this'll lead to higher deficits, higher inflation, and a lower US dollar.
OK, onto the politics. Axios:
- A pre-planned meeting of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC)
- Much of the meeting was taken up by members expressing their irritation and misgivings toward Biden and his team
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) alerted members of his statement calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race
Here is the link, ungated, to the Axios report.
What a mess. These folks need to sort it out if they want to stay in the contest.
Trump is doing well just letting this all play out.