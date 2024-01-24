US political site Politico:

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary.

Nikki Haley just lost her best shot at toppling Trump.

The former president is now on a glidepath to the GOP nomination.

Trump’s back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire make him the only non-incumbent Republican candidate in modern political history to win the first two nominating contests. It intensifies pressure on his last remaining major competitor, Nikki Haley, to exit the race.

2024 is 2020 reheated and served up to voters: