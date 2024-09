Info comes via a Bloomberg report:

Kamala Harris raised about $55 million in high-dollar events in California this weekend

fundraiser on Sunday took in about $28 million

Saturday's about $27 million

Harris began September with $404 million in the bank, compared to $295 million for Trump

Harris campaign spent an average of $7.5 million a day in August, compared with a $2.6 million daily average for Trump

If money talks in this election Trump is behind.