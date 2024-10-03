Wall Street Journal with the update, citing "people familiar with the matter". In brief:
- U.S. port employers are preparing an almost 62% pay increase to get striking dockworkers back to work
- offer is an increase from an earlier proposed raise of 50%
- offer would raise the base hourly rate for ILA port workers from $39 to $63 over six years
- the union has asked for an increase of 77%
Link to the WSJ is here, gated:
- Sweetened proposal comes amid pressure from White House to end a walkout that has shut down ports from Maine to Texas
Such hefty pay increases should hurry along automation .....