Wall Street Journal with the update, citing "people familiar with the matter". In brief:

  • U.S. port employers are preparing an almost 62% pay increase to get striking dockworkers back to work
  • offer is an increase from an earlier proposed raise of 50%
  • offer would raise the base hourly rate for ILA port workers from $39 to $63 over six years
  • the union has asked for an increase of 77%

Link to the WSJ is here, gated:

The headline here is in the context of pricing algorithms in a retail environment.

Such hefty pay increases should hurry along automation .....