Prior month 1.7% revised to 1.9%. YoY. Core 2.4% revised to 2.6%

PPI MoM 0.0% for September

PPI ex food and energy 0.2% vs 0.2% est.

PPI ex food and energy and Trade YoY 3.2% vs 3.3% last month

PPI ex food and energy and trade MoM 0.1% vs 0.2% last month (revised from 0.3%)

The YOY data was higher than expectations despite the MoM data coming in lower or as expected.

Looking at the details from final demand services and goods:

Final Demand Services:

Increased 0.2% in September, following a 0.4% rise in August

Leading contributors:

Deposit services (+3.0%)



Machinery and vehicle wholesaling



Furniture retailing



Desktop and portable device application software publishing

Declines:

Professional and commercial equipment wholesaling (-6.3%)



Securities brokerage and dealing

Final Demand Goods:

Decreased 0.2% in September, following no change in August

Leading contributors to decline:

Gasoline (-5.6%)



Diesel fuel



Jet fuel



Chicken eggs



Home heating oil

Increases:

Processed poultry (+8.8%)



Electric power



Motor vehicles

Overall:

Final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.1%

Final demand trade services rose 0.2%

Final demand transportation and warehousing services rose 0.3%

The number crunchers will be looking at the impact from the CPI and the PPI on the PCE data. The MoM data is good but the YoY vs estimates are higher despite the declines.