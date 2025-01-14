Prior month PPI Final demand MoM 0.4%. YoY prior month 3.0%

PPI Final Demand MoM 0.2% vs estimate 0.3%

PPI Final Demand ex food/Energy 0.0% vs. estimate 0.3%

PPI Final Demand YoY 3.3% estimate vs est. 3.4%

PPI Final Demand ex food/energy 3.5% vs est 3.8% the3.5%. prior month

PPI ex food/energy and trade 3.3% YoY vs 3.5% last month. MoM 0.1% fs 0.1% last month

Fed priciing now 31 basis points vs 27 bps before the release

The first Fed rate cut September vs October before the release.

The data is good news but it still is moving higher. Nevertheless, the data is sending yields lower:

2 year 4.375%, -2.7 basis points

five year 4.580%, -3.6 basis points

10 year 4.773%, -3.1 basis points

30 year 4.967%, -19 basis points.

US stocks are moving higher with the: