- Prior month PPI Final demand MoM 0.4%. YoY prior month 3.0%
- PPI Final Demand MoM 0.2% vs estimate 0.3%
- PPI Final Demand ex food/Energy 0.0% vs. estimate 0.3%
- PPI Final Demand YoY 3.3% estimate vs est. 3.4%
- PPI Final Demand ex food/energy 3.5% vs est 3.8% the3.5%. prior month
- PPI ex food/energy and trade 3.3% YoY vs 3.5% last month. MoM 0.1% fs 0.1% last month
Fed priciing now 31 basis points vs 27 bps before the release
The first Fed rate cut September vs October before the release.
The data is good news but it still is moving higher. Nevertheless, the data is sending yields lower:
- 2 year 4.375%, -2.7 basis points
- five year 4.580%, -3.6 basis points
- 10 year 4.773%, -3.1 basis points
- 30 year 4.967%, -19 basis points.
US stocks are moving higher with the:
- Dow industrial average up 193 points
- S&P index up 30 point
- NASDAQ index up 137 point